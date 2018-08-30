Migrants found in Neo Chorio

Migrants found in Neo Chorio

Six migrants, five men and one woman, were found walking on a road in Neo Chorio in the Paphos district on Thursday morning.

They were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station where investigations are being carried out to determine where they are from and how they arrived in Cyprus.

Social welfare services and the civil defence department have been informed.

They were found a day after 23 migrants were found walking along the street in Akaki.

They were taken to Peristerona police station where social welfare and civil defence officials were called in to attend to them.

