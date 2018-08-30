Paris & Prince Jackson honoured their father on his 60th birthday

The King of Pop’s children attended the Michael Jackson Diamond Celebration at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay, where they accepted the posthumously awarded 2018 Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Legacy Award for Humanitarian Service honour on behalf of their father, who passed away in 2009.

Speaking to ‘Entertainment Tonight’ before the gala event – which was held to celebrate the ‘Thriller’ hitmaker’s 60th birthday – Prince, 21, said: “Being here today is definitely an awe-inspiring feeling, because our father was the King of Pop and he did so much. He did so much for the music industry, but I think he put emphasis and importance on the charitable contributions to humanity that he really used his platform to [support].”

Prince added that the ‘Billie Jean’ singer – who also has 16-year-old son Blanket Jackson – would be “proud” to receive the Legacy Award, which recognises his philanthropic efforts.

He said: “[This award] would make him prouder, I assume, than the musical accomplishments that he has been able to [achieve].”

Michael’s brood remember and respect their late father in their “own way” which Paris, 20, doesn’t think anyone else would understand.

She said: “We honor him in our own way, and I don’t really expect anyone else to understand besides this dude right here. I’m just happy to be with him.”

Alongside Paris and Prince, stars including Michael’s brothers Tito and Jackie Jackson, along with Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, Vanessa Hudgens, Usher, Gabrielle Union, and Mark Ronson were all present at the Diamond Celebration, which featured a special performance of Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ‘One’ show.

Meanwhile, in London, a giant 13ft diamond encrusted crown was installed in Southbank for one day only, as a homage to the music icon.