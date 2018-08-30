Pedestrian dies after being run over last week in Limassol

Pedestrian dies after being run over last week in Limassol

Nicosia General Hospital

A 42-year-old man from Bulgaria, Mitkov Ognyan, died in Nicosia general hospital on Thursday from injuries he sustained in a car accident on August 25 in Limassol.

At around 8pm on Saturday a 54-year-old woman driving on Paphos Street hit Ognyan and then went on to collide with another car, one being driven by a 25-year-old, at the traffic lights

The injured man was taken to Limassol hospital where he was found to have sustained multiple skull and other fractures, and internal bleeding and was admitted to ICU. His condition was critical.

