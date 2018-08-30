Turkish Cypriot spied for Republic, report says

August 30th, 2018 Cyprus, Divided Island 0 comments

Turkish Cypriot spied for Republic, report says

A general view of the Famagusta Port

A Turkish Cypriot man was arrested in the north on suspicion of spying for the Republic after he allegedly took photos of Turkish soldiers at the port of Famagusta, reports said.

Mehmet Besimoglu was detained on suspicion of working for the Republic on Wednesday, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The man was allegedly taking photos with a digital camera, the report said.

Hurriyet said Besimoglu admitted to taking the photos and was planning to hand them over to an unidentified Greek Cypriot with whom he was in constant contact.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close