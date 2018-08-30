Turkish Cypriot spied for Republic, report says

A Turkish Cypriot man was arrested in the north on suspicion of spying for the Republic after he allegedly took photos of Turkish soldiers at the port of Famagusta, reports said.

Mehmet Besimoglu was detained on suspicion of working for the Republic on Wednesday, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The man was allegedly taking photos with a digital camera, the report said.

Hurriyet said Besimoglu admitted to taking the photos and was planning to hand them over to an unidentified Greek Cypriot with whom he was in constant contact.