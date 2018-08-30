Turkish Cypriots going through hard times, Akinci says

August 30th, 2018 Cyprus, Divided Island 0 comments

Turkish Cypriots going through hard times, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriots feel the squeeze

Turkish Cypriots are going through difficult times and despite the measures to shore up their economy, reforms were needed, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci has said.

Akinci, who was speaking at an event in Nicosia on Wednesday, said austerity measures were introduced but everyone had to assume their responsibility so that the crisis would not only affect the poor.

The Turkish Cypriot leader said reform was needed in the public sector and corruption and money laundering must be stamped out.

The use of the Turkish lira in the north has created serious problems for Turkish Cypriots.

In the last six months, the value of the dollar against the Turkish lira has increased by 31 per cent, the euro by 26 per cent, and sterling by 21 per cent, accompanied by a corresponding rise in the price of nearly all imported goods.

 

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close