Classical DJ moves, plus a keytar

It is almost Sunday, and beach loving, party animals know what that means; Guaba has another music-filled Sunday lined up.

Yes, it may be September on Sunday, but the summer feel is still very much in the air. That air will bring with it the DJ producer duo SDJM from Milan as the main act of the day. SDJM combine their classic DJ set with a live keytar performance, an idea which has been well received by the crowd so far.

Their first track ‘The Heat (I Wanna Dance With Somebody)’ has reached the number one spot on Shazam every time that is has been played on BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthem. It has been played over 20 million times on Spotify and in is the Top 20 on iTunes Dance USA, UK and Italy. Their second single with English superstar Conor Maynard entitled ‘That Way’, cover of the Backstreet Boys’ hit ‘I Want It That Way’, has already entered the global viral chart on Spotify at the number six spot and other 20 Viral charts from different countries including UK, France, Germany, Australia, USA and many more.

Before the duo take the Guaba stage, the scene will be warmed up by DJs HUMF, Johnnie Bransco and Illeven from 12pm until 7pm, when SDJM will party on until 9pm.

SDJM

Live performance by the DJ duo. September 2. Guaba Beach Bar, Limassol. 10am-9.30pm. Free. Tel: 96-340000