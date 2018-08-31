€45,000 paid after illegal import of tobacco

A couple who were found with 110kg of illegally imported hookah tobacco had to pay €45,000 to the customs department, it was announced on Friday.

The Al Fakar tobacco was seized on Wednesday during a large-scale operation in the Nicosia district.

The couple was arrested for illegal possession and trafficking of duty free products and avoidance of duties and taxes, while the tobacco, the duty for which is estimated at €23,000, was seized.

The two appeared before Nicosia District Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody.

Later in the afternoon the director of the customs department accepted a proposal for an out of court settlement.

The couple was released after they paid €45,000 while the tobacco was impounded.