Investigators to interview eight Co-op officials next week

By Stelios Orphanides

The committee investigating the failure of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank announced on Friday the next round of interviews of former and current Co-op officials, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

On Wednesday at 9 am, the former board member Lampros Pieri will continue his testimony after he was summoned as witness on August 28, and will be followed by the bank’s chairman, Giorgos Hadjinicholas whose resignation was already accepted by President Nicos Anastasiades.

On Thursday September 6 at 9 am, the former chairman of the bank’s board of directors Demetris Stavrou will appear as witness. He served as chairman from 2001 until September 2011.

Later, at 10:30 am, the committee will interview Giorgos Marinou, board member from 2001 to 2013, and at 12:00 Nearchos Ioannou, who served in the same body from 2008 to 2013.

The following day, the interview is scheduled to listen at 9 am to the testimonies of Yiannakis Yiannaki, to Demetris Christou at 10 am and to Mikis Neophytou at 11 am. All three served in the board of directors for twelve years until 2013.