Jail time for three beggars

Jail sentences were handed down to three beggars on Thursday who had been arrested the day before after being spotted begging at traffic lights in Nicosia, police said.

Two men, aged 46 and 31, and a woman, 47, were found by police at around 3pm Wednesday begging from drivers stopped at traffic lights in Nicosia.

The three were arrested and searched by the police, who found an amount of €84.88 in their possession.

They were brought before the Nicosia district court on Thursday. The court sentenced the 31-year-old to 40 days imprisonment, the 46-year-old to 30 days and the 47-year-old to 20 days.