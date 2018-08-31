Limassol dog owners to demonstrate on banned area

Limassol dog owners group will stage a demonstration on Sunday after moves by the municipality to ban them from the Molos area, ending with a dog walk along the area in question.

On their Facebook page, which has 1,200 members, Limassol dog owners called on the Limassol mayor to attend and speak in public instead of inviting small groups of people to his office, which they call “sleazy political tactics to break up the group”.

The Animal Party supports the initiative of the Facebook group and invites all friends, supporters and members of the party to participate.

“Our aim is to support this effort and all of us to walk with our dogs westwards to the old harbour to send a loud message to the Limassol Municipality that the movement of citizens and animals in public places is a democratic right that no one can remove,” the party’s statement said.

The party called on the public to be law-abiding, take care to remove their dogs’ litter, and make sure they control their pets during the event. People who do not comply with this will be asked to leave.

The Limassol municipality said its decision to ban dogs from the Molos area of the city was taken to protect the public from users who do not abide by the law.

The Animal Party argues that fines should be used instead to keep people from polluting the area with dog litter.

While the mayor insists the municipality is taking measures to ensure the welfare of dogs the party says this is all talk and no action.

The event will be held on Sunday at 6.30pm. For more information see the Facebook group Limassol dog owners