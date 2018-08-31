Mixed fortunes for Cyprus teams in Europa League draw

The two Cyprus teams competing in the group stages of the Europa League Apollon and AEK had mixed fortunes in the group stages draw.

Apollon were drawn in Group H where they will have to face Lazio, Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt.

AEK had a slightly better draw and will come up against Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets and FC Zurich.

The fixtures have yet to be announced but the first group stage games will take place on Thursday, September 20th.

The final of this season’s Europa League takes place in Baku on May 29.

Group A: Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca

Group B: Red Bull Salzburg, Celtic, RB Leipzig, Rosenborg

Group C: Zenit St Petersburg, FC Copenhagen, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague

Group D: Anderlecht, Fenerbache, Dinamo Zagreb, Spartak Tranava

Group E: Arsenal, Sporting, Qarabag, FC Vorskla

Group F: Olympiakos, Milan, Real Betis, Dudelange

Group G: Villarreal, Rapid Vienna, Spartak Moscow, Rangers

Group H: Lazio, Marseille, Frankfurt, Apollon

Group I: Besiktas, Genk, Malmo, Sartpsborg

Group J: Sevilla, Krasnodar, Standard Liege,Akhisharspor

Group K: Dynamo Kiev, Astana, Rennes, Jablonec

Group L: Chelsea, PAOK, Bate Borisov, Vidi FC