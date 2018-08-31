Mixed fortunes for Cyprus teams in Europa League draw

The two Cyprus teams competing in the group stages of the Europa League Apollon and AEK had mixed fortunes in the group stages draw.
Apollon were drawn in Group H where they will have to face Lazio, Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt.
AEK had a slightly better draw and will come up against Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets and FC Zurich.
The fixtures have yet to be announced but the first group stage games will take place on Thursday, September 20th.
The final of this season’s Europa League takes place in Baku on May 29.
Group A: Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca
Group B: Red Bull Salzburg, Celtic, RB Leipzig, Rosenborg
Group C: Zenit St Petersburg, FC Copenhagen, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague
Group D: Anderlecht, Fenerbache, Dinamo Zagreb, Spartak Tranava
Group E: Arsenal, Sporting, Qarabag, FC Vorskla
Group F: Olympiakos, Milan, Real Betis, Dudelange
Group G: Villarreal, Rapid Vienna, Spartak Moscow, Rangers
Group H: Lazio, Marseille, Frankfurt, Apollon
Group I: Besiktas, Genk, Malmo, Sartpsborg
Group J: Sevilla, Krasnodar, Standard Liege,Akhisharspor
Group K: Dynamo Kiev, Astana, Rennes, Jablonec
Group L: Chelsea, PAOK, Bate Borisov, Vidi FC