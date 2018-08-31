News podcast: Is the government doing enough for asylum seekers

August 31st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

News podcast: Is the government doing enough for asylum seekers

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Asylum seekers are being forced to camp in public parks because they can’t afford to rent accommodation – is government policy aimed at making their lives as difficult as possible? ;
  • World-class acts headline at this year’s Kypria Festival.

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

