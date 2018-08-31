Restaurant review: Pixida, Limassol

If you are searching for a prime dining experience in Limassol, teamed with original dishes and high quality service and food then you should certainly consider Pixida. Open for about as long as the marina, Pixida has gained traction as a restaurant that serves high quality seafood dishes.

The warm and inviting atmosphere is one of the main things that makes this restaurant stand out, that and its amazing dishes. The fact that it is surrounded by sea and calm is another unbeatable advantage. The interior aims to make each visit relaxing and friendly and that is achieved through the wood and earth colours that permeate throughout, and the wrap around windows that offer views over the sea and the marina.

When it comes to the food, there is an abundance to choose from, dominated by but not limited to seafood. There is one clear front runner though and that is the seafood meze. The meze offers a selection of salad, starters and seafood dishes – a little snippet of everything that makes sure you have a taste of a wide selection of the menu and amounts to a total of 19 dishes.

We decided against meze and started with casserole octopus, a baby octopus cooked with tomato sauce and red wine. The combination of the two makes for a great opener for the meal and I almost wished it could be made into a main dish. Yet, there are more delicious dishes to come.

The main dishes are again dominated by seafood choices and you would struggle here if you wanted something else. However the choice is wide, crawfish, prawns in a variety of ways, salmon grilled or steamed and fish of type A,B or C. There is even a raw bar which includes salmon tartars and supremely fresh oysters. And all are served in appetizing portions to boot. I chose the sea bass which was grilled to perfection, and so juicy that a burst of flavour overwhelmed with every bite. Served in a tasty herb and lemon sauce, it was an unprecedented indulgence.

There is an extensive wine list and a short dessert menu.

Pixida Marina follows in the footsteps of its sister restaurant in Nicosia which opened more than 10 years earlier. Established by two men with a background in fish restaurants, they both aim for an upscale dining experience offering the best in fish and recipes. They seem to have met their goal! Make no mistake the meal might cost a pretty penny but you will ensure amazing quality and service.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY Seafood

WHERE Pixida, Limassol Marina

WHEN Every day from 12 noon to 11pm

CONTACT 25 051200