Teachers reject new government proposal

Teacher unions rejected on Friday a government compromise proposal that left room for controversial cabinet decisions that triggered a row to be amended.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the three unions rejected the proposal during a joint meeting of the House education and labour committees.

The unions said there was no question of discussion as long as the government decisions were in place.

On Thursday, President Nicos Anastasiades said he was prepared to amend a July 4 decision that irked teachers and led to protests, provided it was warranted, amid an intensive dialogue based on a compromise proposal tabled on August 23 that had already been rejected by the teachers.

Following its rejection, the August 23 proposals were withdrawn and the government implemented the ones it had taken the previous month.

The spat has threatened to disrupt the smooth opening and operation of schools.