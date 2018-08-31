Temperatures to go over 40C as of the weekend 

August 31st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Temperatures to go over 40C as of the weekend 

With a hot air mass in the area, temperatures are set to climb to more than 40C over the next few days, and it will only become cooler by Wednesday.

It was already 39C on Friday afternoon in Nicosia, but on Saturday and Sunday it is going to be even hotter and by Monday and Tuesday forecasts predict 41C to 42C.

In coastal areas and in the mountains the situation is more bearable. Temperatures reached 33C near the sea and 30C around Troodos on Friday.

At night it is still relatively cool on Friday, 22C inland, 23C in coastal areas and 16C in the higher mountains.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close