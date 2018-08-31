Temperatures to go over 40C as of the weekend 

With a hot air mass in the area, temperatures are set to climb to more than 40C over the next few days, and it will only become cooler by Wednesday.

It was already 39C on Friday afternoon in Nicosia, but on Saturday and Sunday it is going to be even hotter and by Monday and Tuesday forecasts predict 41C to 42C.

In coastal areas and in the mountains the situation is more bearable. Temperatures reached 33C near the sea and 30C around Troodos on Friday.

At night it is still relatively cool on Friday, 22C inland, 23C in coastal areas and 16C in the higher mountains.