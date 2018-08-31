The chance for local talent to shine

Are you a musician who is hungry for an opportunity to showcase your talent while meeting other people in the field? If yes, then why not answer the open call for artists to take part in the fifth Cyprus Jazz and World Music Showcase 2018.

The main objective of the showcase, on November 23 and November 24 at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol, is to offer a platform to musicians and bands who are active in the broader field of improvisational music. By bringing local talent together, the event hopes to illustrate a dynamic picture of the contemporary Cypriot music scene.

International festival organisers and professionals from the international music industry will also be invited. “The event primarily aims at the future involvement of Cypriot artists in international festivals and overseas organisations, thus creating a platform for exchanging artists’ experience and practice on an international level,” organisers said.

The event’s organisers will also arrange discussions with music industry experts, focusing on keeping local musicians updated on the structures and operational mechanisms of the international music industry.

If you are interested in taking part, complete the application form – which can be found at http://enimerosi.moec.gov.cy/e/apy along with the terms of participation – and send it to [email protected] by September 14. Applications will be evaluated by a committee established by the organisers and the selected bands will be invited to a meeting where the stages to follow will be discussed.

Application form at http://enimerosi.moec.gov.cy/e/apy. Send to [email protected] until September 14. Tel: 25-343902