The lies we tell and the lies we keep

There is a thin line between white, little lies and the other kind of lies that cause harm – according to the one who is doing the lying normally. The play Clever Little Lies by Joe DiPietro, will show just how easy it is to go from one kind of lie to another as part of the Kypria International Festival next week.

Directed by Petros Filippides and starring Katia Dandoulaki, Giorgos Partsalakis, Alberto Fais and Danae Skiadi, the play involves a strong-willed mother, Alice, who quickly realises that her family is in trouble when her husband, Bill, returns home on edge after a tennis match with their son. She just has to know what is going on and hatches a plan to find out more. She invites her son and daughter-in-law over for dinner to piece together what the trouble is all about. While digging for the truth, Alice realises that she may have bitten off more than she can chew. The night brings about even more honesty than even she could have predicted.

Di Pietro’s play brings us face to face with an evening of laughs, truths, lies and the realisation of how fragile human relationships really are, while making us question how happy lies really can make us. The playwright won two Tony Awards for cowriting Memphis, which also received the 2010 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical. His other musicals include I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, The Toxic Avenger and The Thing About Men.

Dandoulaki (who plays Alice) is a graduate of the Greek Art Theatre Karolos Koun. She founded the Katia Dandoulaki Theatre in 1995. Her work in theatre as a producer and a leading actress includes more than 35 productions of both classical and modern plays. She has participated in 12 movies and 24 shows for television. She has received major awards for her work in the theatre and television, two of which concern collaborations with the Greek National Theatre.

Partsalakis (who plays Alice’s husband) started his acting career in 1973 and performed in leading roles in the Greek National Theatre for 15 consecutive years. He continues to perform in both private theatrical productions and TV series.

Skiadi (who plays the daughter-in-law) is a graduate of the University of Athens and from the Giorgos Kimoulis Drama School. She has performed in various movies and has collaborated with acknowledged directors. Fais (who plays the son) is a graduate of the Athens Conservatory Drama School. His work in the theatre includes collaborations with major directors in both classical and modern plays. He has also participated in many TV series.

Clever Little Lies

Performance of the drama directed by Petros Filippides. September 5-6. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30 on Wednesday and 6pm and 9pm on Thursday. € 5/10. In Greek. Tel: 70-002212

September 7-8. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm on Friday and 6pm and 9pm on Saturday. € 5/10. In Greek. Tel: 70-002212