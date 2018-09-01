Chelsea keep perfect record with 2-0 win over Bournemouth

Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso

Chelsea stretched their perfect Premier League start to four games after second-half goals from substitute Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard gave them a 2-0 home win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The result left Chelsea joint top with Liverpool on a maximum 12 points, with either Watford or Tottenham Hotspur able to move level with the early pace-setters when they meet at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

The home team dominated a dour first half at Stamford Bridge but it was Bournemouth who missed the best chances through Callum Wilson and former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake before Pedro broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute.

The Spaniard beat visiting keeper Asmir Begovic with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area after a fine one-two with Olivier Giroud and Hazard sealed the contest in the closing stages with an arrowed shot from eight metres.

