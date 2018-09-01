Toddler dies after choking on food

A 20-month-old boy died in Limassol on Friday evening after he apparently choked on his food while being fed by his mother, police said.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm in Erimi. The boy was being fed pureed food when he lost consciousness.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the child by people present, as well as the nurses who arrived with the ambulance but to no avail.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where doctors also tried to revive him without, however, any result. He was eventually declared dead at 9.20pm.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday.