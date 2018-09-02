Accused Turkish Cypriot ‘spy’ took over 200 photos in 16 days – reports  

A Turkish Cypriot man who was arrested in the north last week on suspicion of spying for the Republic took 201 photos of Turkish soldiers and military bases in 16 days, according to Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

Citing the Demirören News Agency, the paper said the information was obtained from judicial sources.

Mehmet Besimoglu, 70, according to the reports, admitted in his police statement that he took the photos of the soldiers and the military base at Famagusta port to deliver them to a Greek Cypriot.