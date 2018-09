Police nabbed a motorcyclist speeding at 167 kilometres an hour instead of the legal 50 on Nicosia’s Makarios Avenue in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

The biker, 26, was signalled to stop but police he continued, even crossing into the opposite late. He was not wearing a helmet. He was eventually intercepted by a patrol car and arrested.

Overnight, police booked another 57 drivers for speeding, 15 for drunk driving and 180 for various other traffic violations