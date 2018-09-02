Indian president arrives in Cyprus

Shortly after 12.30pm the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Cyprus Sunday on his three-day visit, CNA reported.

Kovind arrived on a private aircraft in Larnaca, and was welcomed by deputy foreign minister, and energy minister, Yiorgos Lakkotrypis amid a strong security presence including the rapid response unit MMAD. Police helicopters also flew over the airport.

The official reception for the Indian president will take place Monday morning at the Presidential Palace after which Kovind will meet privately with President Nicos Anastasiades, with whom he will sign a number of agreements.

There will be extended talks between delegations of the two countries.