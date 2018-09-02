Suspected people smuggler remanded by Paphos court

September 2nd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

The Paphos district court on Sunday remanded a suspected people smuggler for eight days.

The 39-year-old is suspected of involvement in bringing nine migrants to the Akamas region on Saturday.

He faces charges of conspiracy to commit felony, giving assistance to illegal immigrants for entry or stay in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, smuggling of migrants by sea and transport of persons by waterway with unsafe or overloaded vessel.
The 39-year-old was arrested on Saturday after the migrants identified him as their smuggler.

The immigrants arrived in Cyprus by boat and were found in the area of Aphrodite’s Baths after which they were taken to Polis Chrysochous police station for processing.

The remaining nine immigrants, after being questioned, were taken to the migrant centre in Kokkinotrimithia, Nicosia.

