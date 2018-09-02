Watford stun Spurs, wins for Arsenal and United

WATFORD 2 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

Watford came from behind with two set-piece goals to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday, ending the visitors’ 100 per cent record and maintaining their own perfect start to the Premier League season.

After a tepid first half, Tottenham were gifted the lead when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an own goal in the 53rd minute.

Yet Watford responded well to going behind and were level in the 69th minute after Troy Deeney headed home Jose Holebas’ free kick.

Craig Cathcart completed the turnaround, heading home from another Holebas set piece 14 minutes from fulltime – meaning Watford climbed to third, having won their first four top-flight games for the first time, while Spurs slipped to fifth.

CARDIFF CITY 2 ARSENAL 3

Cardiff City scored their first league goals of the season but Arsenal took the points as Alexandre Lacazette struck a superb late winner to secure a 3-2 victory in a Premier League thriller in south Wales on Sunday.

Harry Arter wasted a glorious chance to give Cardiff the lead in the opening minutes following a dreadful mistake by keeper Petr Cech and shortly afterwards Arsenal went ahead when Shkodran Mustafi powered home a header from a corner.

Victor Camarasa sparked joyous scenes when he hammered home for the hosts just before the break after getting the better of Nacho Monreal.

Arsenal restored their lead just past the hour mark when Mesut Ozil and Lacazette combined well to tee up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to curl home from 20 yards but once again Cardiff responded with Danny Ward heading past Cech.

Lacazette sealed victory for Arsenal in the 81st minute when he was allowed to turn in the box by Sol Bamba before firing into the top corner from a tight angle.

BURNLEY 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 2

Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Manchester United returned to winning ways after two successive Premier League losses with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

But it was not all good news for Jose Mourinho, who received vocal backing from the United fans, as substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off in the 71st minute for pushing his forehead into Phil Bardsley’s head.

Lukaku opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a simple back-post header from an Alexis Sanchez cross and doubled the advantage just before the break from close range.

United’s French international Paul Pogba had a 69th-minute penalty saved by Burnley’s former Manchester City keeper Joe Hart but despite the red card Mourinho’s side hung on comfortably for their second win of the season.