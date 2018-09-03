A gala of an evening

Few local events have presidential stature, international entertainment, a five-star dinner and the chance to network with people from two cultures. Probably the only one of its kind is the Cyprus-Russia Charity Gala which will give the chance to do all of the above on September 15.

The night’s entertainment will include Greek Cypriot singer Michalis Hatzigiannis, the all-female group Turetskogo Soprano created by Russian star showman Mikhail Turetsky, the prize-winning male group Pyatero and one of the best representatives of Russian Gypsy music, legendary ensemble Loyko.

Hatzigiannis has taken part in the charity event before and this time he is coming back with a totally new programme. Expect an energetic show from the Turetsky Soprano as the group combines all female singing voices from the highest coloratura soprano to the lowest mezzo who play different musical instruments – violin, saxophone, keyboards.

The all-male acapella group Pyatero will show off their amazing voices, ranging from tenor to bass, while also imitating the sounds of musical instruments. And adding a Gypsy feel to the night will be the band Loyko, which has 15 solo albums to its name and has performed in venues such as Alte Oper Frankfurt, the Royal Opera House London and Manhattan Hall New York. Loyko has performed with legends Ronnie Wood, Stéphane Grappelli and Ravi Shankar.

For the twelfth time, the gala will raise funds for the Radiomarathon Foundation. Event organiser Olga Balakleets said “I believe in giving back to society, especially to the country where I work. It was a natural decision to choose a leading Cypriot charity at the time of the Gala’s creation and Radiomarathon, being one of the leading charities on the island, was a good choice.”

Cyprus-Russia Charity Gala

Gala with entertainment and dinner. September 15. Presidential Palace, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €110. Tel: 77-777040