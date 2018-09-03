A summer’s dream in song

Greek singer Natassa Bofiliou does not only have a great voice, she is also a great show woman who gets her audience involved in her concerts.

For those at the Curium Ancient Theatre on Saturday, don’t be surprised if she walks among you while singing some of her songs.

The singer wowed audiences during the winter months with her performances under the name Omorfo Oniro (A Beautiful Dream) and now she is preparing to wow us once again with the same programme, adapted to fit a summer mood. The performance’s originality, boldness and melodiousness will all still be there, plus a brighter, more energetic attitude to dream even more.

Bofiliou, who is considered to belong to the alternative music scene in Greece, released her first album in 2005. Since then she has become one of the best loved female singers on the Greek music scene. But it took her time to find her musical feet, and she studied political science before going on to take on the music world.

The singer’s success is not only due to her strong voice but also to the bond she has with the musicians she shares the stage with – something that will be apparent at Curium this week.

Natassa Bofiliou

Live performance by the Greek signer. September 8. Curium Ancient Theatre, Episkopi, Limassol. 8pm. €20/25. Tel: 70-007705