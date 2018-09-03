End summer with fun of the fair

Young and old, will be able to say farewell to the summer while enjoying fair rides and more while supporting the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics in Limassol.

The event, which is the second Farewell Summer Funfair at the Limassol Old Port Square, will be held from September 7 to 9, giving the whole family the chance to have some fun before the kids start hitting the books. There will be a pool with bumping boats, climbing tower, survivor games, wheel of fortune, balloon darts, pottery wheel throwing, bouncy castles, and this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the exciting activities to be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

Entrance is free, but the fee to enjoy the rides is €1 to €5 and the money collected will go towards helping the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics to continue to offer free prenatal and neonatal screening programmes to every neonate and pregnant woman all over Cyprus, both in the public and the private sector.

The Farewell Summer Funfair will be open for the three days from 4pm until 10pm.

Farewell Summer Funfair

A funfair with lots to do for the whole family to support the Centre for Preventive Paediatrics. September 7-9. Limassol Old Port Square. 4pm-10pm. €5-1 for activities. Tel: 99-328782