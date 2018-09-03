England’s Cook to retire from international cricket

September 3rd, 2018 Cricket, Sport 0 comments

England's Cook to retire from international cricket

Alastair Cook 33, has scored 12,254 runs and made 32 centuries in 160 Tests - all England records

England batsman Alastair Cook is to retire from international cricket after the fifth Test against India at The Oval this week, the 33-year-old said on Monday.

Cook, who will play his 161st Test starting on Friday, retires as the sixth highest scorer in Test cricket. He has made 12,254 runs including 32 centuries.

“After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India,” Cook said in a statement.

