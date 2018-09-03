Indian first lady donates to children’s foundation

September 3rd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Indian first lady donates to children’s foundation

The first ladies, Andri Anastasiades and Shri Savita Kovind share a toast over lunch on Monday

An amount of €8,695 was donated to the ‘Hope For Children’ foundation on Monday by the first lady of India, Savita Kovind, as part of a state visit of the president of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

The Indian first lady was accompanied by Andri Aanastasiades, the first lady of Cyprus, on a visit to the organisation’s premises. The staff members and the head of the European Funds Unit of the ministry of the interior Constantinos Kyprianou gave the two women a brief tour of the establishment.

The women then enjoyed a brief musical performance by the children as well as a presentation of the organisation’s programmes and services.

The director-general of the organisation expressed his gratitude to the two first ladies for their visit and for the interest shown in the organisation which aims at the protection of children’s rights.

