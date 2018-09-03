Cyprus and India sign bilateral agreements (updated)

Two memoranda for cooperation in the fields of financial intelligence and the environment were signed on Monday morning between President Nicos Anastasiades and Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace as part of the latter’s official visit to the island.

Kovind talked about further enhancing the already special ties between the two countries, in particular in the field of financial and economic partnership as well as other fields including IT.

He thanked Cyprus for supporting India becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

On his part, Anastasiades expressed gratitude and appreciation to the President and the Indian government for the principled stance and important support they offer to Cyprus in its efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement to reunite the island.

He assured his counterpart of his determination to further enhance the historically excellent relations of the two countries.

During his visit, President Kovind will be unveiling the bust of one of India’s greatest poets, Rabindranath Tagore, a Noble Laureate, at the campus of the University of Cyprus.

The Indian Head of State is scheduled to have a meeting with House president Demetris Syllouris later on Monday morning and will also address an extraordinary House plenary session.

On Monday night Anastasiades will host a state banquet in honour of Kovind at the Presidential Palace.

President Kovind is the first Indian President to visit Cyprus in the past nine years. The previous President who paid Cyprus a visit was Pratibha Patil, in 2009.

The Indian High Commissioner said that the President`s visit to Cyprus follows President Nicos Anastasiades’ visit to India last year.