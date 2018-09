A 58-year-old man died on the Limassol-Paphos highway at around 6.30am Monday morning, after colliding with the rails at the side of the road.

According to the police, his death appears to have been sudden and due to pathological reasons, as his body showed no major injuries.

The 58-year-old was found dead in his car and transferred to the Limassol general hospital, where his death was confirmed, police said.

The accident caused heavy congestion on the highway.