Men arrested for illegal entry

Paphos police arrested two men, aged 50 and 43, on Monday morning in connection with a case of illegal entry into the courtyard of a house whose owner was absent abroad.

Two men were spotted entering a courtyard of a house in the Paphos village of Stroumbi at around 8.20pm Sunday, police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found and arrested two men who were located close by.

A pair of plastic gloves and plastic shoe bags were found in the possession of the two men, who were arrested and detained to facilitate further investigations.