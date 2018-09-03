Men arrested for illegal entry

September 3rd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Men arrested for illegal entry

Paphos police arrested two men, aged 50 and 43, on Monday morning in connection with a case of illegal entry into the courtyard of a house whose owner was absent abroad.

Two men were spotted entering a courtyard of a house in the Paphos village of Stroumbi at around 8.20pm Sunday, police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found and arrested two men who were located close by.

A pair of plastic gloves and plastic shoe bags were found in the possession of the two men, who were arrested and detained to facilitate further investigations.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close