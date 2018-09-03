Poed says rights have been ‘brutally abused’

Representatives of teachers union Poed will report the education minister at local police stations after the end of their first school day for abusing their rights, it was announced on Monday.

The union said the aim is to declare that their rights under international law, United Nations conventions and local legislation “has been brutally abused by the decision of the Cabinet on July 4”.

Head of the union Filos Fylaktou called the first day of the school year a “black day” on Sunday expressing the readiness of the unions for a “long-term struggle”.

As of Monday, teachers are back at school but are not going to carry out any task other than classroom teaching, no school exchange visits or extra-curricular school competitions, conferences, workshops, European programmes or any voluntary activities.

The cabinet had decided to hire 159 teachers while covering gaps in teaching periods by reducing the number of exemptions teachers used to get. For instance, form teachers had their ‘free’ periods cut to one from two, and there was also a reduction in teaching periods dropped according to years of service.

Under the current system, primary school teachers have their periods cut by two to 27 after 15 years, and to 25 after 21 years. They also provided that union officials would be obliged to teach and conduct union work outside school hours.

The unions have repeatedly rejected compromise proposals from the government – the latest one last Friday – and are effectively planning a work to rule until they meet again on Wednesday to decide whether to strike.