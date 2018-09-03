Private plane forced to land in Paphos

September 3rd, 2018

A private plane was forced to land at Paphos airport on Monday due to a technical fault.

The private plane was manned by a crew of three without passengers, and left the United Kingdom for Larnaca airport on Monday morning.

As the plane was approaching Cyprus, the pilot told the Cypriot authorities there was a technical issue but said the problem was not urgent.

Authorities at Paphos international airport were put on stand-by to receive the plane and handle the situation.

After the plane landed safely, an airport spokesperson reiterated that the technical issue was minor and the landing in Paphos was a precautionary measure.

