Real estate transactions up 14 per cent in August

The number of property transactions rose in August an annual 14 per cent to 653 mainly on a strong performance of the property market in Limassol, the Department of Lands and Surveys said on Monday.

The number of properties that changed owner in the Limassol district rose 30 per cent last month to 262 compared to August 2017. In Nicosia, they rose 20 per cent to 91 while in Larnaca and Famagusta they rose 7 per cent and 6 per cent to 94 and 50 respectively. In Paphos, they fell 3 per cent to 156.

In January to August, the total number of properties that changed hands rose 22 per cent to 6,019 compared to the respective period last year, the department said.