Remand expected after warehouse fire

A 35-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a fire at a warehouse in Athienou on Sunday is expected to be remanded in court on Monday.

The fire, believed to have been arson, caused a damage of more than €40,000, destroying an excavator worth €6,700, an €18,000 hay baling machine, a drill worth €10,000 and 41 hay bales as well as other machinery.

Police were notified of the blaze at 11am and the fire services managed to extinguish it at 12.30pm.

An employee told police that at the time the fire started he saw a 35-year-old man, with whom the owner of the warehouse, 61, is believed to have differences, leaving the warehouse in his pick-up truck.