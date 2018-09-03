Spurs to play all Champions League group matches at Wembley

Tottenham Hotspur will play all their Champions League group matches at Wembley as they continue to wait for the move into their new stadium, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Spurs were initially scheduled to play their first game at the new 62,000-capacity White Hart Lane venue on Sept. 15 against Liverpool but safety issues meant they switched the game along with the next home fixture to Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side will now host Barcelona (Oct. 3), PSV Eindhoven (Nov. 6) and Inter Milan (Nov. 28) in Group B at Wembley, where they played their home matches last season.

Spurs will also entertain Manchester City in the Premier League at the national stadium on Oct. 29.

The match was originally due to take place on Oct. 28, but with Wembley hosting a National Football League game between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars, a new date was agreed.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the club was doing everything to deliver the new stadium in the shortest possible time.

“Amongst the consequences of the delay have been substantial additional costs, not least of which the need for alternative venue hire, along with the inconvenience for our fans and those of our opposition,” Levy said in a statement.

“Mauricio, his staff and the players, have been exceptional in their support and fully embraced the changes of venue with total positivity. They have my utmost respect.

“As soon as we have confidence in our project managers’ and contractors’ ability to deliver against the revised schedule of works, we shall be able to issue dates for test events and the official opening game.”