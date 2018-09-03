To Constantinople via musical notes

The Prosanatolismos Eastern Music Ensemble will help music do what it does best on Tuesday, give us the means to travel without even getting up off our seats.

The ensemble, under the artistic direction of Christodoros Mnasonos, will introduce the rich musical heritage of Constantinople. Joining the ensemble at the Cultural Centre of the University of Cyprus in Nicosia will be Dr Markos Skoulios, traditional music professor, ethnomusicologist and renown ney virtuoso.

The tickets for this event are €10 and €5 for students. To book your place call 22-894531 from Monday to Friday from 9.30am until 1.30pm.

Musical Traditions of Constantinople
Musical performance by the Prosanatolismos Eastern Music Ensemble. September 4. Cultural Centre of the University of Cyprus, Manor House on Axiotheas Street, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €5/10. Tel: 22-894531

