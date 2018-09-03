Toddler died of suffocation after choking on food

A post-mortem on a 20-month-old boy who died in Limassol on Friday revealed that the boy had died from suffocation.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm in Erimi. The boy was being fed pureed food by his mother when he lost consciousness.

Efforts were made to resuscitate the child by people present, as well as the nurses who arrived with the ambulance but to no avail.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where doctors also tried unsuccessfully to revive him. He was eventually declared dead at 9.20pm.

The examiner Elini Antoniou said that the death occurred due to a blockage of the boy’s airways from a bolus of food, which was detected in the boy’s trachea.

Asked whether a bruise on the boy’s forehead had anything to do with his death, the examiner said that the bruise was an older injury and had nothing to do with his death.