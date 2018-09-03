Toure moves to Greece with former club Olympiakos

September 3rd, 2018 European football, Sport 0 comments

Toure moves to Greece with former club Olympiakos

Ivory Coast international Yaya Toure made his name at the Piraeus club in the 2005-2006 season before going on to win several major trophies in lengthier spells at Barcelona and Man City

Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has rejoined Greek Super League side Olympiakos after rejecting offers from Europe, Asia and the United States, the 35-year-old said.

Ivory Coast international Toure made his name at the Piraeus club in the 2005-2006 season before going on to win several major trophies in lengthier spells at Barcelona and City.

“When I left in 2006 I said I would come back and I am delighted to keep my word,” Toure said on his official website https://www.officialyayatoure.com/general/yaya-returns-to-olympiacos.

“I made my decision based on the special relationship I have with this incredible club. It is an honour to be back.”

The Greek league leaders confirmed the move but did not give financial details. Local media said Toure would be paid around 2.5 million euros for one season.

Toure was released by City after a limited role last season, bringing an end to eight seasons at the club where he won three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Olympiakos were third last season, their lowest finish in 23 years after lifting 20 league titles in 22 years.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close