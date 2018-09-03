Turkish Cypriots trying to speed up crossing point procedures (updated)

The Turkish Cypriot administration will be drawing up a proposal of measures to resolve traffic congestion issues at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint.

Turkish Cypriot ‘transport minister’ Tolga Atakan visited the checkpoint on Monday morning, and was informed of the lengthy traffic lines and excessive waiting time experienced by those wishing to cross over from the south to the north, Turkish Cypriot media outlets said.

Atakan requested a proposal of measures to be drawn up in order to resolve the issue.

“We are working on opening a third lane to ease the congestion in the short term,” Atakan said. “In the long run, we are working to make the border gate easier to use.”