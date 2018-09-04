Cyprus-based drug dealer sentenced by UK court

A Cyprus-based dealer and his mother, who ran a £300,000 drug ring from the UK, were jailed for eight and three and a half years, respectively, reports said on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, George Pikounis, 29, had set up a crack cocaine and heroin supply line from London to Plymouth and then moved to Pyla in Larnaca from where he controlled it by phone.

His mother, Helen Katsigianni, 67, took over the day-to-day running of the scheme and took regular flights abroad to deliver the profits.

Three members of the drugs gang based in Devon were also sentenced.

“Over a 10-month period there are a known 33 trips and there may have been more. From these trips payments of approximately £85,000 were paid into banks in Plymouth and transferred to London and then out of the country to Cyprus,” prosecutors said.

Katsigianni had claimed she was completely unaware that her son was involved in drugs and claimed she believed she was collecting debts on his behalf.

The prosecutor said she was either “the most unlucky, gullible, naïve and blind person in London or she is guilty”.

Text messages between mother and son showed that she “helped to run the drug business on a week to week basis” while he was in Cyprus, he said.

Detective Constable Chris Louca, of Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The investigation team produced more than 10,000 pages of evidence that provided the court with a detailed account of the many facets of the investigation, including mobile phone data and financial records.

“The level of detail in the evidence was key to the defendants entering early guilty pleas and successfully convicting those who chose to stand trial.”