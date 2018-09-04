French foreign minister to visit

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will be in Cyprus on Friday for a working visit that will include meetings with the president and the UN.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Le Drian will have talks with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and head of Unficyp Elizabeth Spehar.

The French diplomat will also meet the members of the Committee on Missing Persons.

On Friday afternoon, Le Drian will award former foreign minister Ioannis Kasoulides the medal of the

Legion of Honour during an event at the French ambassador’s residence.

The Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit for military and civil merits, established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.