Defending U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens crashed to defeat in the quarter-finals, losing 6-2 6-3 to Latvian 19th seed Anastasija Sevastova on Tuesday.

American Stephens lacked the swagger she showed through the opening four rounds and wilted on the sun-baked Arthur Ashe Stadium court against Sevastova, who became the first Latvian woman to reach the semi-finals of the U.S. Open.