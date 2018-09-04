Parole board called to House committee to explain Rikkos release

Parliament has tabled the early release from jail of former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou for discussion.

The matter was tabled for discussion by MPs Aristos Damianou (Akel) and Christiana Erotokritou (Diko) on the grounds that “serious questions are raised about the circumstances and speed with which the parole hearing took place… it is therefore deemed necessary to summon the parole board so that it may explain its decision.”

Erotokritou was released on August 3, just 17 months into his 42-month prison sentence.

He had been jailed in March 2017 for conspiring to subvert the course of justice and bribery while serving as deputy attorney-general in 2013.

The early release was made possible through an amendment to the Prisons Law tabled by Disy MP Giorgos Georgiou and voted by all the parties in the plenum on May 18 of this year.

The amendment provided for granting convicts the right to apply for parole six months before being eligible.

Previously, convicts were eligible to apply for parole only once they had served half their sentence.

The reasoning given for the change in the law was that parole requests typically took too long to be examined once filed, which defeated the purpose of a request for early release.

The change would also help decongest the prisons, it was said at the time.

Erotokritou took advantage of the change, which provides that the parole board can take into account the reduction in the sentence that has been granted or is expected to be granted due to good behaviour.

Without the amendment, Erotokritou would have spent the rest of 2018 behind bars and either secured early release through a presidential pardon or applied for parole on completion of 21 months in jail.

In the wake of criticism sparked by news of Erotokritou’s early release, Akel’s Damianou had issued a statement placing the blame squarely on the parole board.

“If anyone should be censured, it is the parole board on how and when it exercised its discretion to release Rikkos Erotokritou,” he stated.

Likewise Diko had said that the germane issue is “how the parole board’s decisions can be checked, whether there exist objective criteria and if these are applied uniformly.”

Meantime Erotokritou has applied to renew his licence to practise law, thebar association announced on Tuesday.

Given that he was convicted, his application is to be reviewed by the bar association’s disciplinary panel.

Sources familiar with the matter told Politis that in 2013, when Erotokritou was appointed deputy attorney-general, he did not renew his licence as it was not deemed necessary at the time.

In 2015, when he was charged for corruption, his licence was suspended. In 2016, Erotokritou applied to have his license reactivated, but was told a review was not possible then because he was facing trial.