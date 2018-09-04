Patients complain of overcharging at Nicosia hospital canteen

The canteen of the Nicosia general hospital charges outrageously high prices and is situated in an inappropriate location next to the entrance, the federation of organised patients said on Tuesday.

The canteen, which is the only easily accessible option for those at the hospital, has been left unchecked by the health ministry, giving rise to unreasonably high prices, the group said in a statement.

The federation has called on the state to ensure that canteen prices are controlled.

The location of the canteen at the main entrance of the hospital has also been a cause of distress, as the overcrowded setting of tables and chairs is an inappropriate sight for someone entering a hospital, the statement added.

As an alternative, the federation suggested moving the canteen to the are where the outpatient clinics are located, as per the original design, or anywhere outdoors, to reduce the current levels of commotion.