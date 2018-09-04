Plans needed to get refugees to new medical centres

MPs stressed on Tuesday the importance of providing appropriate transport services should medical centres currently operating in refugee estates be closed down.

The House refugee committee discussed the logistics of creating central medical centres as part of the national health scheme (Gesy), which is expected to be operational as of next year.

“The medical centres will not be closed, they will be conglomerated so as to offer better services,” refugee committee chairwoman Skevi Koukouma said.

The conglomerated medical centres are also expected to have longer working hours and pharmacies that will remain open until late afternoon.

The MPs highlighted that as a result of the conglomeration, appropriate modes of transport will have to be provided for the mostly elderly population living in the refugee estates.

In addition to adequate public transport, elderly with motor problems will also require assistance in getting to and from the bus stop, said the Cyprus patients federation representative Demetris Lambriandes.

Lambrianides added that the elderly currently rely on NGOs offering specialised services for their transportation as there is no public alternative.