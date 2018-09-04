Remands after thieves go through car park

Two men who were arrested in connection with damaging cars and stealing from them in Paphos were remanded for six days on Tuesday to facilitate further investigations.

The suspects were spotted moving around suspiciously in a parking place in the Coral Bay area by an off-duty police officer.

He reportedly watched their car stopping next to a rental car, breaking the window of the car and starting to remove various items which they put into their own vehicle.

When they left the parking the police officer, aided by a patrolling officer, stopped the vehicle.

The passenger opened the door and tried to escape but was caught.

The two men, aged 29 and 48, were arrested.

Three people reported damage and theft from their cars later in the day, one of them being the driver of the rental car.

Items worth €3,000 were taken, among them cameras, mobile phones and clothes.