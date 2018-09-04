School libraries to adapt to the digital age

A Memorandum of Understanding for the organisation and upgrading of school libraries was signed by the education ministry and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) on Tuesday morning.

The Tepak library will undertake the coordination for the computerisation, recording and coding of the bibliographic material of public schools with a unified directory system.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Education Costas Hambiaouris and the rector of Tepak

Andreas Anayiotis at a press conference to present the project ‘Organisation and Upgrading of School Libraries’.

The creation of a unified system achieves the best possible utilisation of the material while reinforcing communication between the student and the teacher, Hambiaouris said in his speech at the event.

“Nowadays, the material of each school library is not limited to the school premises but is a basic information resource accessible to every user via a common access point with the possibility of uniform and simultaneous search,” he added.

This will provide the ability to search in the databases of other schools and create access to all bibliographic sources, with significant benefits in the areas of research and education in general.

On his part, the rector explained that this ambitious project aims to adapt the school libraries to the growing demands of the new digital age, expanding their conventional role.

He pointed out that it is crucial that bibliographic material is computerised, documented and encoded, with a unified catalogue system, and it is necessary to educate people to update their expertise in librarianship.

According to Anayiotis, the first stage of the project is to implement this in all secondary and technical schools, and he expressed the hope that with European funding, this will be extended to other schools.

The Limassol municipal library has finished a similar upgrade and has been operating since Monday, while it will be officially inaugurated by President Nicos Anastasiades on October 10.

The project is already at an advanced stage, and the first phase has been completed, with some libraries already working digitally and the collection of others being processed.