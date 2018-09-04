Will naughtiness prevail at the theatre?

Will naughtiness prevail at the theatre?

The running of the play Our Teacher’s a Troll couldn’t come at a better time with schools getting ready to open next week. The play, currently being performed in Limassol before moving to Nicosia towards the end of the month, could be a great vehicle to show kids that school could, in fact, be worse.

Our Teacher’s a Troll, by Dennis Kelly, concentrates on two terrible twins, Holly and Sean. They gave their head teacher a nervous breakdown and turned their school into a place of terror and tyranny. The twins are very pleased about their accomplishment until their new head teacher arrives. The teacher has green scaly skin, sharp gnarly fangs, and a long spiky tail. The new head teacher is a child-eating troll and the twins now have a new role, to save the school from this tyrant.

The play is performed by the Lumbago Team and Theatro Tsepis and is directed by Giorgos Kyriakou.

Our Teacher’s a Troll
Live performance of the play by Dennis Kelly. Until September 15. Old Vinegar House, 34 Genethliou Mitella Street, Limassol. 9pm. In Greek. €10. Tel: 99-985232
September 22-30. Flea Theatre, 2 Gianni Koromia Street, Kaimakli, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. €10. Tel: 99-629610

